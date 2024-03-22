fbpx
SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton

SP Kofi Sarpong features the melodious vocals of Diana Hamilton on this song

SP Kofi Sarpong teams up with Diana Hamilton. Photo Credit: SP Kofi Sarpong

SP Kofi Sarpong is gearing up to make a profound impact on the music scene once again with his latest single titled “Yehowa.”

This soul-stirring track features the melodious vocals of Diana Hamilton, an esteemed figure in the gospel music realm.

In a harmonious collaboration, Kofi Sarpong and Diana Hamilton deliver a deeply moving message of faith, hope, and reverence through “Yehowa.”

The song, whose title translates to “God” in the Akan language, serves as a poignant testament to their steadfast belief in a higher power.

Reflecting on the inspiration behind the single, Kofi Sarpong expressed, “I strongly believe in the transformative power of music.

‘Yehowa’ emerged from a place of deep gratitude and devotion, reminding us that even in our darkest moments, God’s love and grace shine through.”

Diana Hamilton echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the importance of unity and worship, stating, “Collaborating with Kofi Sarpong on ‘Yehowa’ was a beautiful experience. Our voices blend seamlessly, and we hope this song brings comfort and encouragement to all who hear it.”

Fans can anticipate the official release of “Yehowa” on March 29, 2024. The single will be available on all major streaming platforms, offering listeners the opportunity to immerse themselves in its powerful melodies and uplifting message.

