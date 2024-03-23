fbpx
Don’t Miss Efya on the Afrobeats Podcast! WATCH Here!

Shares perspective on the evolution of Afrobeats.

23rd March 2024
Efya on Afrobeats Podcast. Photo Credit: YouTube
The newest installment of the Afrobeats Podcast features an engaging discussion with the celebrated Ghanaian musician, Efya, delving into the rich history and intricate development of Afrobeats music.

“Afrobeats got us here but there’s so much more to Afrobeats!”

Efya

In a riveting exchange, Efya shares her perspectives on the genre’s trajectory and its boundless potential. One of the standout moments of the episode was when Efya remarked, “Afrobeats got us here, but there’s so much more to Afrobeats!”

Her statement encapsulates the essence of the discussion, emphasizing the expansive horizons and rich diversity within the Afrobeats genre. From her chart-topping hits to her collaborative efforts, Efya offers unparalleled insights into the vibrant world of African music.

Watch Efya on Afrobeats Podcast:

Efya on Afrobeats Podcast. Credit: YouTube

