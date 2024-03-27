It’s In! Killbeatz drops Killa Riddim album

Killbeatz has assembled a star-studded lineup of artists to showcase their skills on his latest album, Killa Riddim.

One of the standout tracks on the album is “Love Rocks,” featuring the incomparable Sarkodie and the legendary Samini.

“Killa Riddim” album is a testament to Killbeatz’s ability to bring together diverse talents and create cohesive musical experiences.

In addition to Sarkodie and Samini, the album features collaborations with Ras Kuuku, Adina, J Derobie, Larusso, Mugeez, Jupitar, and Yaadcore from Jamaica.

Killbeatz continues to solidify his reputation as one of Ghana’s most sought-after producers. “Killa Riddim” is not just an album; it’s a testament to Killbeatz’s enduring influence and contribution to the music industry.

