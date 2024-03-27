King promise’s Debut Asian Tour Dates and Venues Revealed – Full Details HERE!

Ghanaian singer King Promise has announced his debut Asian tour.

Expressing excitement for the upcoming shows, he shared an artwork detailing the tour dates and venues, urging fans to secure their tickets promptly.

The tour is scheduled to begin on April 26th in Singapore at the Tipsy Unicorn Beachclub, followed by a performance on April 27th in Bali at the Atlas Beach Club.

The tour will conclude on May 3rd in Jakarta at Bengkel Space.

