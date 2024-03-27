New Update! Empress Gifty names opening acts for The Resurrection Effect

fbpx
Empress Gifty will lead music patrons, particularly her fans, in inspiring sessions of praise and worship.

Empress Gifty has announced the opening acts for The Resurrection Effect Concert (TREC) on April 1st.

Before headliners like MOGmusic, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Kofi Owusu Peprah, Akesse Brempong, and Empress Gifty herself take the stage at Living Faith Ministries International Church (LFMIC) in Ashaley Botwe, Scott Evans, Teddy OT, Bassy, TMC, Jayana, and Lady Chartty will entertain the audience as opening acts.

Opening acts for The Resurrection Effect

The concert’s theme, “He has Risen,” will provide a platform for Empress Gifty to lead music patrons, particularly her fans, in inspiring sessions of praise and worship to commemorate Easter celebrations.

This year, Empress Gifty aims to create a clear atmosphere with the concert, so the indoor set-up of TREC will ensure that the event proceeds smoothly regardless of the weather.

