Trigmatic & George Jahraa to perform at BasketMouth comedy event

Trigmatic will be performing at the BasketMouth show Cancel Culture on March 30th, 2024, at the Accra International Conference Centre.

Get ready, Ghana! Prepare for a night filled with uncontrollable laughter from our very own BasketMouth. The Easter Comedy Show series proudly presents Cancel Culture with BasketMouth.

Cancel Culture poster

Additionally, George Jahraa’s hit song “Ashikele” has been trending on TikTok for some time now. Recognizing it’s popularity, the CEO of Event Factory Ghana, Nabil Alhassan added him to the music roster.

Trigmatic assures fans that the show will be unforgettable and encourages them to suggest songs they’d like to hear him perform in the comments section of his social media pages.

Watch Meni Maye by Trigmatic

The show will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre on March 30, 2024, starting at 7 PM sharp. Also performing at 7 PM will be Buchi, Koboko, Igosave, Forever, Unknown, Jacinta, OHjoe, and Dwomoh from Kumasi.

Watch Ashikele by George Jahraa

For table reservations, please call +233 20 505 0817 or get your tickets now at Veetickets.com or by dialing 714700#. And don’t be surprised if you see Basketmouth performing “Ghana Jollof” with Kwabena Kwabena on stage.

