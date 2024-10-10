George Jahraa Criticizes Lack of Recognition in Music Industry and Calls for Action Against Galamsey

Ghanaian highlife legend George Jahraa, known for his timeless hits like Driver Banza and Ashikele, has voiced his discontent over the lack of recognition he has received in the Ghanaian music industry.

Despite over 30 years of contributions to highlife music, Jahraa believes he has been largely overlooked by both music consumers and the industry at large.

Speaking after his performance at the 2024 African Legends Night, Jahraa expressed disappointment in how his achievements have been underappreciated, particularly compared to international artists.

“I have not been celebrated enough,” Jahraa said in an interview with JoyNews’ Nicholas Ekow Yamoah. “I started with some of the biggest names, and yet, it feels like you need to start from abroad to gain recognition. Even if you make a mark in Ghana, it’s still difficult to be acknowledged by Ghanaians abroad.”

Jahraa, who was presented with a special award at the event, also used the platform to highlight another pressing issue facing the country—illegal mining, or galamsey.

He criticized the government’s lack of decisive action to address the environmental degradation caused by galamsey, particularly the pollution of water bodies.

“Illegal mining is a big failure of successive governments,” Jahraa remarked. “How can we live in a country where all our rivers are turning brown, and yet nothing is done?

Because some people fear losing political seats, we allow our people to drink poison? We need to think about future generations, and galamsey must be stopped now.”

Jahraa’s sentiments reflect broader concerns shared by many in Ghana, from religious leaders to activists, who are calling for an end to illegal mining due to its devastating impact on the environment.

Jahraa’s dual critique—of an unappreciative music industry and the government’s inaction on galamsey—shows his commitment not just to his craft, but also to the country’s future.

In urging action, Jahraa also noted the potential role creatives could play in the fight against galamsey, suggesting that artists and entertainers could use their platforms to raise awareness and drive change through their works.

His comments come at a time when the need for artistic activism is more urgent than ever, as the battle against illegal mining continues to shape Ghana’s environmental and political landscape.

