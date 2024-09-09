Yvonne Chaka Chaka, George Jahraa, Adane Best, Okyeame Kwame to Headline 2024 African Legends Night – Full Details HERE!

The stage is set for an unforgettable night of music, culture, and celebration as the 2024 African Legends Night announces an extraordinary lineup of headliners: the iconic Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Ghanaian Highlife legend George Jahraa, the revered Adane Best, and the versatile hiplife sensation Okyeame Kwame.

This year’s event, organized by Global Media Alliance, takes place on October 5th at the Grand Arena Dome, Accra International Conference Centre.

The African Legends Night has firmly established itself as one of Ghana’s premier music events, celebrating the rich musical heritage of Africa by bringing together legendary artistes who have shaped the continent’s music landscape.

Since its inception, the event has paid tribute to Africa’s finest musicians, providing a platform for seasoned artists and emerging talents to connect with audiences across generations.

Stellar Lineup of African Music Icons

Yvonne Chaka Chaka, the “Princess of Africa,” whose soulful voice and powerful lyrics have captivated audiences worldwide for over three decades.

Known for hits such as “Umqombothi,” “Thank You Mr. DJ,” and “I’m Burning Up,” Yvonne Chaka Chaka is not only a music legend but also a passionate advocate for social change and humanitarian causes across Africa. Her performance at the African Legends Night is eagerly anticipated and will surely be a highlight of the evening.

Joining Yvonne Chaka Chaka on stage is Ghana’s own Highlife maestro, George Jahraa. With a career spanning over four decades, George Jahraa is celebrated for his contribution to the Highlife genre, a quintessentially Ghanaian sound that has influenced countless artists across Africa.

His classic hits like “Ashikele ” and “Asor” have stood the test of time, resonating with both older and younger audiences. George Jahraa’s performance is expected to evoke nostalgia while showcasing the enduring appeal of Highlife music.

Adane Best, another legend in the lineup, is a celebrated figure in Ghana’s music industry, known for his unique style that blends traditional Ga music with modern elements.

His influence in the Ga music genre has been profound, with tracks like “Adesa” and “Sisi Mame” earning him a place among the greats. Adani Best’s music is characterized by its vibrant rhythms and storytelling that transcend time and borders.

Adding a twist to the evening, Okyeame Kwame, one of Ghana’s most dynamic and versatile musicians, will bring his unique blend of hiplife, highlife, and rap to the African Legends Night stage.

With a career marked by numerous awards and hit songs like “Woara,” “Faithful,” and “Made in Ghana,” Okyeame Kwame has earned his place as one of the leading voices in contemporary African music.

His performance promises to be a vibrant and energetic showcase of the evolution of Ghanaian music, bridging the gap between traditional sounds and modern influences.

Speaking about the upcoming event, Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance, expressed his excitement about this year’s lineup: “The African Legends Night has always been about celebrating the best of African music, and this year’s lineup reflects the diversity and richness of our continent’s musical heritage.

We are honored to have George Jahraa, Adane Best, Okyeame Kwame, and Yvonne Chaka Chaka headline this year’s event. Their music has touched the lives of millions of people across Africa and beyond, and we can’t wait to see them perform live.”

Tickets and Event Information

Tickets for the 2024 African Legends Night are now available for purchase – GHs450 for single; and GHs800 for Double.

For more information about the 2024 African Legends Night, please visit www.africanlegendsnight.com. Tickets can be purchased at Airport Shell, YFM Legon City Mall, Silverbird Cinemas, and Global Media Alliance; and online via egotickets and shortcode *713*33*20#.

A Legacy of Excellence

Since its inception, the African Legends Night has become synonymous with excellence in music and entertainment, consistently delivering world-class performances that celebrate the best of African music.

The event has featured some of the continent’s most celebrated artists, including Hugh Masekela, Femi Kuti, Freddie Meiway, Kanda Bongoman, Amakye Dede, Daddy Lumba among others.

The 2024 edition of African Legends Night is poised to build on this legacy, offering an evening of unforgettable performances that will resonate with audiences long after the final note is played.

The event’s organizers, Global Media Alliance, are committed to ensuring that this year’s edition surpasses all expectations, delivering a night of entertainment, culture, and celebration that will be remembered for years to come.

About Global Media Alliance

Global Media Alliance (GMA) is a leading integrated communications company in Ghana, offering services in public relations, media relations, event management, and more.

With a focus on creating innovative and impactful solutions, GMA has established itself as a trusted partner for brands and organizations across various sectors.

The African Legends Night is one of the many high-profile events organized by GMA, reflecting the company’s commitment to promoting African culture and heritage through world-class entertainment.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic