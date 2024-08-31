Trigmatic & Epic Minds release ‘Ghana Yoo’: a cross-cultural symphony for Ghana & South Africa paying homage to Ebo Taylor – Full Details HERE!

‘Ghana Yoo’ brings together the seasoned artistry of Ghanaian musicians Trigmatic and the legendary Ebo Taylor, alongside South African talents S’Villa and Epic Minds, creating a musical fusion that transcends borders.

The much-anticipated single ‘Ghana Yoo’ has officially been released, showcasing the unique collaboration between some of the finest talents from Ghana and South Africa.

‘Ghana Yoo’ celebrates the rich intercultural music relationship between Ghana and South Africa, blending the iconic Ghanaian Highlife sound with South African vocal melodies. The track is elevated by a smooth Afro House to Amapiano beat, creating an infectious rhythm that is both nostalgic and contemporary.

The single masterfully samples ‘Atwer Abroba,’ a track from the legendary Ebo Taylor’s 1978 album “Twer Nyame,” originally released on Philips-West African Records.

This homage to Ebo Taylor–a pillar of Ghanaian Highlife–honors his enduring influence while introducing fresh, modern elements that resonate with today’s audiences. The use of this sample underscores the longevity and essence of Highlife music, bridging the past and present in a dynamic and culturally rich composition.

For Trigmatic, ‘Ghana Yoo’ marks another milestone in his ongoing collaborations with South African artists, having previously worked with notable names like Ralph Gum, Azana and Mthunzi. This single is a testament to his commitment to bridging musical cultures and creating a sound that is authentically African yet globally appealing.

Epic Minds, known for their pan-African approach to music, also continue their tradition of cross-border collaborations with this release. Following their previous successful partnership with Trigmatic on the track ‘Fire’ from the “Black & Gold” EP, ‘Ghana Yoo’ further solidifies their position as key players in the African music scene.

Trigmatic & Epic Minds release ‘Ghana Yoo’: a cross-cultural symphony for Ghana & South Africa paying homage to Ebo Taylor. Photo Credit: Trigmatic

‘Ghana Yoo’ is now available on all major music platforms, inviting listeners to experience the powerful synergy that can only come from a meeting of creative minds across different cultures. This track is more than just a song; it is a celebration of unity, creativity, and the boundless possibilities of music beyond borders.

