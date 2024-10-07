Osagyefo’s Night 2024! Trigmatic celebrates Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy in music, arts and theatre

The third edition of Osagyefo’s Night concert, held at the Alliance Française on October 4, 2024, was a vibrant celebration of Kwame Nkrumah’s enduring influence on Ghana’s music, arts, and theatre.

The evening captivated a full house of enthusiastic attendees, including notable diplomats from the Southern African Development Community (SADC), through a phenomenal 3-hour performance by Trigmatic, who delivered a total of 21 songs, mixing old classics like ‘My Life’ and ‘Wo Sika Nti’ with new hits featuring South African acts like Mthunzi, Epic Minds, and Ralf Gum.

His opening set was particularly poignant, addressing the current socio-political climate in Ghana, echoing the youthful call for an end to Galamsey (illegal mining), accountability, and freedom through songs like ‘Mani Maye’, ‘Diplomatic Teef’, ‘Akwantuo’ & ‘Something Dey’.

This set not only entertained but also resonated deeply with fans, Nkrumah enthusiasts, and concert-goers.

Josh Blakk’s electrifying opening act set the stage for a line-up of some of Ghana’s most talented artists, including Epixode, the legendary Aka Blay, Ayisi, and Nana Asaase.

The event showcased a perfect blend of music and cultural dance, highlighted by the Abibigroma Theatre Company, which brought six of Trigmatic’s songs to life through awe-inspiring performances.

The night was not only a musical journey but also a reflective session on Nkrumah’s vision. H.E Kufa Chinoza, the ambassador of Zimbabwe and Dean of the SADC, took the stage accompanied by South Africa’s High Commissioner; HE Grace Jeanet Mason, to deliver a poignant speech about Nkrumah’s pan african vision and the role of the arts in unifying Africa.

The collaborations and performances throughout the evening emphasised music as a catalyst for unity across the continent.

Nana Asaase, as both performer and MC, adeptly wove in narratives of Nkrumah’s impact on Highlife music, which thrived under his leadership, attributing to the genre’s rise alongside legends like ET Mensah and EK Nyame.

Acknowledgements are due to Alliance Française, The Africa Arts Network, The Central Hotel Accra, and Juju Eye Clothing for their incredible support in styling the artists, and MX24 for powering the event. Their collective efforts brought this vision to reality, ensuring a seamless and memorable experience for all involved.

This year’s Osagyefo’s Night concert not only celebrated the historical contributions of Kwame Nkrumah but also demonstrated the vibrant potential of the creative arts to inspire contemporary Ghanaian youth and audiences globally.

The night was a testament to the power of art and culture in driving economic growth and development across Africa. For more information, visit www.trigmaticmusic.com

