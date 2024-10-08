Amerado Recruits Samini For Much Anticipated Ankonam Remix

Amerado’s Ankonam Remix featuring Samini is a powerful collaboration blending introspection with resilience. The track builds on the original’s theme of solitude, with Amerado’s sharp lyrical storytelling complemented by Samini’s soulful reggae-infused delivery. Together, they reflect on life’s struggles and the strength found in walking a tough path alone, making it a relatable anthem for those facing challenges but standing tall. The remix enriches the song’s emotional depth with Samini’s melodic contributions, while the production fuses hip-hop and highlife elements, creating a reflective and uplifting sound.

Press Release: Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Amerado continues to raise the bar by releasing the highly anticipated remix to his introspective track Ankonam, this time featuring reggae icon Samini. The remix, out on all major streaming platforms, brings together two of Ghana’s most respected voices in music, creating an emotionally charged and sonically captivating experience.

Ankonam (meaning “loner” in Twi) is a deeply personal song that captures the struggles of walking alone through life’s trials. Originally released as part of Amerado’s Gold Coin EP, the song quickly resonated with fans for its raw honesty and powerful storytelling. Now, with Samini’s addition, the remix takes on an even greater depth. Known for his signature blend of reggae, dancehall, and highlife, Samini brings a soulful, melodic edge to the track, elevating its message of strength, resilience, and the journey to self-reliance.

Amerado. Photo Credit: Amerado

Amerado expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Samini has been a huge inspiration for me, and having him on this remix is a dream come true. His contribution brings new life to Ankonam, and I believe it will resonate with even more people.”

The remix is produced by IzJoe Beatz, known for his ability to blend hip-hop with Ghanaian rhythms, creating the perfect backdrop for Amerado’s hard-hitting lyrics and Samini’s smooth vocal delivery.

With its thoughtful lyrics and exceptional production, the Ankonam Remix is poised to make waves across Ghana and beyond, solidifying Amerado’s status as one of the leading voices in African hip-hop while showcasing Samini’s enduring talent.

Stream Ankoman Remix on all major DSPs.

Cover Artwork: Ankonam – Amerado ft. Samini

Watch Ankonam (Studio Session) by Amerado ft. Samini

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic