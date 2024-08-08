Trigmatic shines at The Hague African Festival: a triumph for Ghanaian talent

The Hague African Festival made a triumphant return this year, celebrating African culture and creativity at the renowned Zuiderparktheater & Ghana’s Trigmatic was there to represent the motherland.

Led by a vibrant Ghanaian influence, the festival has continued to be a platform for showcasing exceptional African talent.

Trigmatic Energizes the Stage



Ghanaian music sensation Trigmatic delivered an electrifying performance that captivated the audience and created a powerful connection to the African continent.

This marked Trigmatic’s debut performance in the Netherlands, and he did not disappoint. His dynamic set, blending highlife, hip-hop, and other West African genres, resonated deeply with festivalgoers, leaving a lasting impression.

A Legacy of Showcasing African Talent



Under the visionary leadership of George Duncan, the founder of Stichting Sankofa, The Hague African Festival has consistently provided a stage for life-changing performances by African artists.

Over the years, the festival has featured incredible talents such as Kyekyeku, Wiyaala, Fatoumata Diawara, and Richard Bona, among others. This tradition of celebrating African artistry continues to thrive, inspiring new generations of artists and audiences alike.

Introducing the New Director: Augustina “MS.ABA” Austin



This year’s festival also marked the debut of the new director, Augustina “MS.ABA” Austin. With her dynamic leadership and commitment to African culture, Austin aims to uphold and expand the festival’s legacy.

Under her guidance, The Hague African Festival is set to become an even more significant platform for upcoming artists, fostering cultural exchange and artistic growth.

Building Bridges: Nteasee Foundation’s Vision



Looking ahead, the Nteasee Foundation, the organization now spearheading The Hague African Festival, has ambitious plans to connect Ghana and the Netherlands through music and cultural exchange.

By building bridges between these two worlds, the foundation seeks to create opportunities for artists to thrive and share their talents on a global stage.

As the festival continues to grow, it remains dedicated to celebrating African culture and providing a welcoming space for artists and audiences to come together.

The Hague African Festival’s triumphant return is a testament to the enduring power of music and culture in uniting people from diverse backgrounds.

Instagram: trigmaticofficialX (Twitter): @trigmaticrocks Facebook: Trigmatic

