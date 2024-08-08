fbpx
Top Stories

Trigmatic shines at The Hague African Festival: a triumph for Ghanaian talent

Experience Trigmatic's Electrifying Performance at The Hague African Festival!

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
Trigmatic shines at The Hague African Festival: a triumph for Ghanaian talent
Trigmatic shines at The Hague African Festival: a triumph for Ghanaian talent. Photo Credit: Trigmatic

The Hague African Festival made a triumphant return this year, celebrating African culture and creativity at the renowned Zuiderparktheater & Ghana’s Trigmatic was there to represent the motherland.

Led by a vibrant Ghanaian influence, the festival has continued to be a platform for showcasing exceptional African talent.

Trigmatic Energizes the Stage

Ghanaian music sensation Trigmatic delivered an electrifying performance that captivated the audience and created a powerful connection to the African continent.

Related Articles

This marked Trigmatic’s debut performance in the Netherlands, and he did not disappoint. His dynamic set, blending highlife, hip-hop, and other West African genres, resonated deeply with festivalgoers, leaving a lasting impression.

A Legacy of Showcasing African Talent

Under the visionary leadership of George Duncan, the founder of Stichting Sankofa, The Hague African Festival has consistently provided a stage for life-changing performances by African artists.

Over the years, the festival has featured incredible talents such as Kyekyeku, Wiyaala, Fatoumata Diawara, and Richard Bona, among others. This tradition of celebrating African artistry continues to thrive, inspiring new generations of artists and audiences alike.

Introducing the New Director: Augustina “MS.ABA” Austin

This year’s festival also marked the debut of the new director, Augustina “MS.ABA” Austin. With her dynamic leadership and commitment to African culture, Austin aims to uphold and expand the festival’s legacy.

Under her guidance, The Hague African Festival is set to become an even more significant platform for upcoming artists, fostering cultural exchange and artistic growth.

Building Bridges: Nteasee Foundation’s Vision

Looking ahead, the Nteasee Foundation, the organization now spearheading The Hague African Festival, has ambitious plans to connect Ghana and the Netherlands through music and cultural exchange.

By building bridges between these two worlds, the foundation seeks to create opportunities for artists to thrive and share their talents on a global stage.

As the festival continues to grow, it remains dedicated to celebrating African culture and providing a welcoming space for artists and audiences to come together.

The Hague African Festival’s triumphant return is a testament to the enduring power of music and culture in uniting people from diverse backgrounds.

Instagram: trigmaticofficialX (Twitter): @trigmaticrocks Facebook: Trigmatic

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email Photo of Public Release Public Release Send an email 1 hour ago
2 minutes read
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Photo of Public Release

Public Release

Related Articles

The 8th Element by Trigmatic

Album: The 8th Element by Trigmatic

10th October 2019
National Folklore Board Ambassador, Trigmatic dazzles at "Night of Folklore”

National Folklore Board Ambassador, Trigmatic dazzles at “Night of Folklore”

16th January 2021
Becca @ 10

Becca to perform with African A-list artistes at Becca @ 10 concert

11th October 2017
Nobody Know Tomorrow by E.L feat. Trigmatic & C-Real

Single: Nobody Know Tomorrow by E.L feat. Trigmatic & C-Real

12th April 2024

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Back to top button

2024 Week 31 Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown