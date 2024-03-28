fbpx
Top Stories

Lord Paper Goes Highlife with New Single ‘Obrempong’ – Listen NOW!

Stream 'Obrempong' Now!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 14 mins agoLast Updated: 28th March 2024
1 minute read
Lord Paper Goes Highlife with New Single 'Obrempong' - Listen NOW!
Lord Paper Goes Highlife with New Single 'Obrempong'. Photo Credit: Lord Paper

Ghanaian afro-pop and highlife musician Lord Paper real named Michael Takyi Frimpong releases a new one titled Obrempong. It’s a highlife song and making waves since it’s release.

Lord Paper, credited with multiple Ghana Music Awards nominations, is a versatile artist, with a unique blend of soul, afrobeats, and hip hop.

With hit tracks like “Dzigbordi,” and “Asa bone,” he has captivated audiences with his sounds, stage craft, rhythms and storytelling abilities.

Related Articles

Lord Papers ability to craft impressive stories through his music has solidified his position as one of Ghana’s most revered artiste. Each note, each Lyric is a testament to his knack for connecting with listeners on a deeply emotional level

Released on 27th March, Obrempong tells a story of life that its always up and down but still enjoy whiles it last.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 14 mins agoLast Updated: 28th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Majestic Drama debuts unto the African scene on Kwaw Kese's album; Victory

Majestic Drama debuts unto the African scene on Kwaw Kese’s album; Victory

9th September 2020
Medikal & Fella dispel breakup rumors after being spotted together in Shatta Wale's mansion

Medikal & Fella dispel breakup rumors after being spotted together in Shatta Wale’s mansion

29th November 2022
Obiaa by Akwaboah feat. Cina Soul

2022 Week 4: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

30th January 2022
Herman Suede drops first single of the year; “Kumbaya”

Herman Suede drops first single of the year; “Kumbaya”

22nd October 2022

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

2024 Week 12: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown