New Single by KQ The Artist Titled Spiritual Healer

DJ, Producer and friendly neighbourhood emerging artiste supporter, KQ The Artist has released his first single of the year, “Spiritual Healer”.

“For me I see it as, an appreciation of love and lovers. Unconditional love with the ability to heal ones soul and spirit. Love beyond the societal constructs and limitations of sexual / sensual relationships but true love that heals.” KQ The Artist

Teaming up with rising alternative artiste MALAI and 44db’s Johnson IP, this therapeutic song was brought to life. A record that has been in the works for about two years, the care and attention that has gone into this song is quite evident. KQ dubs this song “An ode to an unconditional lover (God)”.

A blend of Afrobeats and Gospel elements, “Spiritual Healer” is the first single off of KQ The Artist’s upcoming EP, Sonic Surfers Vol. 1. The multi-disciplinary creative is slowly becoming an influential part of the fast rising alternative scene in Ghana.

KQ The Artist X Malai – Spiritual Healer Cover. Photo Credit: KQ The Artist

Stream “Spiritual Healer” on all platforms.

See Photos of KQ The Artist X Malai

About KQ The Artist

KQ The Artist is a multidisciplinary creative, music producer and DJ from Accra, Ghana. He believes that everyone in the world is an artist, but is yet to understand and discover what [their] art is. Also that GOD IS THE GREATEST ARTIST and everything is art.

Known as arguably the most consistent supporter of emerging artiste in the rising Ghanaian scene, KQ has dedicated his beats, sets and posts to highlight new bubbling artists.

Socials: Instagram: @kqtheartist X: kqtheartist email: kqtheartist@gmail.com

