Kofi Kinaata intensifies anticipation for debut ‘Kofi OO Kofi’ EP with Latest jam; Effiakuma Broken Heart – Listen NOW!

Renowned Ghanaian Highlife musician Kofi Kinaata, known for his captivating blend of highlife, afrobeats, and rap, is gearing up to make a significant impact in the music industry with the imminent launch of his highly anticipated debut EP, “Kofi oo Kofi.”

Despite enjoying a decade-long career in music and clinching the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards multiple times, the ‘Susuka’ hitmaker had yet to release a full album or EP – until now.

Listen to Effiakuma Broken Heart:

Kinaata’s fans have long awaited this moment, and their anticipation reached new heights with the announcement of his inaugural EP, “Kofi oo Kofi.” This upcoming project promises to showcase his evolution as an artist, offering a compelling musical journey that encompasses a range of emotions and themes.

To kickstart the excitement surrounding the EP, Kofi Kinaata marked his birthday with a poignant musical release. On April 15th, 2024, he unveiled his latest single, ‘Effiakuma Broken Heart.’

This soul-stirring ballad delves deep into the complexities of love and heartbreak, demonstrating Kinaata’s prowess as a lyricist with its raw and emotional exploration.

In a statement reflecting on the significance of ‘Effiakuma Broken Heart,’ Kofi Kinaata shared, “It’s a reflection of the universal experience of love and loss. It’s a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and the power of music to heal and uplift.”

As fans eagerly await the release of the full EP, ‘Effiakuma Broken Heart’ offers a heartfelt glimpse into the depth and artistry of Kofi Kinaata’s musical repertoire. With its release coinciding with his birthday, the single serves as a poignant reminder of his commitment to connecting with audiences through his music.

‘Effiakuma Broken Heart’ is now available on all streaming platforms, setting the stage for what promises to be a remarkable milestone in Kofi Kinaata’s career with the arrival of “Kofi oo Kofi.”

