Celebrating a legend! Top 5 Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Songs

These Gyedu-Blay Ambolley songs stand out as the Top Five (5) endearing favourites.

Celebrating a legend! Top 5 Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Songs
Celebrating a legend! Top 5 Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Songs. Photo Credit: gyedublay_official/Facebook

Ghanaian music legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley turned another year older yesterday, and we took the opportunity to revisit his classic tunes.

Among his extensive discography, these songs stand out as the Top Five (5) endearing favourites.

Top Five Gyedu-Blay Ambulley songs
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley at 77th Birthday Bash

These tracks, spanning from the 1970s to the 1990s, continue to captivate audiences with their timeless appeal and vibrant energy.

As Ambolley marks another milestone in his illustrious career, we are reminded of his invaluable contributions to the Ghanaian music space.

Top Five Gyedu-Blay Ambulley songs

  1. Simi Rapp
  2. Adwoa Ammisah
  3. Onam Daadze
  4. Bon Adooso
  5. Teacher

1. Simi Rapp

2. Adwoa Ammisah

3. Onam Daadze

4. Bon Adooso

5. Abrentsie

