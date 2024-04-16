Celebrating a legend! Top 5 Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Songs

Ghanaian music legend Gyedu-Blay Ambolley turned another year older yesterday, and we took the opportunity to revisit his classic tunes.

Among his extensive discography, these songs stand out as the Top Five (5) endearing favourites.

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley at 77th Birthday Bash

These tracks, spanning from the 1970s to the 1990s, continue to captivate audiences with their timeless appeal and vibrant energy.

As Ambolley marks another milestone in his illustrious career, we are reminded of his invaluable contributions to the Ghanaian music space.

Top Five Gyedu-Blay Ambulley songs

Simi Rapp Adwoa Ammisah Onam Daadze Bon Adooso Teacher

1. Simi Rapp

2. Adwoa Ammisah

3. Onam Daadze

4. Bon Adooso

5. Abrentsie

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic