Young Newcomer JESTAR Brings His Eclectic Sound On Afrobeats, With New Single “SPIRITY”

Keep your eyes, ears, and mind open to embrace the rising talent of a 22-year-old singer/songwriter whose sweet, silky vocals and infectious melodies are making waves. Influenced by the sounds and legendary artists’ from his homeland, his approach to creation is infused with a unique energy, message and authenticity.

The Ghanaian native brings an evangelical rhythm to his music, exploring themes of family, friendships, relationships, and personal struggles. His ability to project nobility through vulnerability creates a powerful and moving experience for listeners, encouraging them to find meaning and growth within themselves.

Jestar’s soothing and catchy hooks introduce a transformative wave of Afrobeats, blending innovative elements and experimental sounds to bring a fresh twist to the genre. Releasing 11th October 2024 on all streaming platforms – The new single “Spirity” offers an intimate glimpse into Jestar’s soul, taking listeners, on a journey through the highs and lows of his life and love.

With heartfelt lyrics like “You can’t dull my spirity” and the bittersweet nostalgia of “You remember our memories”, the song captures the complex emotions Jestar experiences in the matters of the heart. The track is elevated by vibrant production and infectious melodies, making it a compelling narrative of life’s emotional intricacies.

This prodigious talent has as much potential as he has ambition and is here to stay. With this being Jestar’s second release, “SPIRITY” serves as an opportunity for him to build his path, as he gears up strongly through the year.

