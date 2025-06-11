Anabel Rose In Bloom experience at RiaBoss Open Mic

Alley Bar in Osu was the place to be on the 29th of May, 2025. Alt-pop artist Anabel Rose took over Ria Boss’s Open Mic with her In Bloom with Anabel Rose experience. Bringing together multiple people within the music industry, the event was Anabel Rose’s first shot at having her show.

The show culminates Anabel’s amazing run so far in the industry. Alongside some emerging artists, the show was headlined by Marince Omario, Herman Suede, Haeven, and the woman of the night herself, Anabel Rose. Performing some of her fan-favorite songs, including her new single “How I Want It,” the crowd performed with Anabel song after song.

See Photos from In Bloom with Anabel Rose

Marince Omario performing at In Bloom with Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose. Haeven performing at In Bloom with Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose. Herman Suede performing at In Bloom with Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose. Patrons at In Bloom with Anabel Rose. Photo Credit: Anabel Rose.

One of the highlights of the event was Ria Boss gracing the stage alongside Anabel Rose to perform. The event showed how vast the talent pool in Accra alone is; therefore, there is intentionality behind showing support to these talents.

In Bloom with Anabel Rose is just the first step in what will be many other amazing shows where consumers come to celebrate the artistry of Anabel and be treated to outstanding performances.