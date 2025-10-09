Ad imageAd image
Stonebwoy in South Africa for media tour and music video shoot with Yo Maps

Stonebwoy continues media tour across Africa, currently in South Africa.

Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram.
Ghanaian music icon Stonebwoy has landed in South Africa to embark on an extensive media tour, further strengthening his presence across the African continent. The visit marks a strategic step towards his continental outreach, following the successful release of his latest project, ‘’THE TORCHER,” which continues to gain traction across multiple streaming platforms.

“THE TORCHER“ has achieved remarkable success since its release, amassing over 10 million streams across all credits and solidifying its status as one of the standout African music releases of the year. Its lead single, ‘’Gidi Gidi,” reached No.1 on Apple Music Ghana Top 100. It also debuted at No. 40 on the Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Chart and has surpassed one million views on YouTube. Additionally, two other songs from the album — ‘’Send Dem A Prayer” and “The Torcher” — each peaked at No. 1 on Apple Music Ghana Top 100, making it the first Ghanaian project released in 2025 to achieve three number-one songs in the country.
 
While in South Africa, the celebrated dancehall and reggae artiste will appear on several leading radio, TV, and digital platforms to engage fans and industry players, sharing insights about his new body of work, artistic growth, and plans for cross-border collaborations.

Stonebwoy with Prince Estifanos Matewos (Pan-Africanist) and Josina Z. Machel. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram.
In addition to his media run, Stonebwoy will shoot a brand-new music video for a highly anticipated collaboration with Zambian hitmaker Yo Maps. The visual production—helmed by one of South Africa’s renowned directors—promises to blend rich African aesthetics with Stonebwoy’s energetic performance style, creating yet another continental masterpiece.
 
On THE TORCHER, Stonebwoy reaffirms his position as a leading force in Afro-dancehall, blending melody and message to showcase his artistic depth. The album balances introspection, triumph, and mentorship — from the soulful plea for peace on “Send Dem a Prayer” to the fiery confidence of “Torcher.” It celebrates success and self-assurance on tracks like “Outside Lifestyle” and “Samankudi,” while spotlighting Ghana’s new wave of talent through collaborations with Beeztrap Kotm, Yaw Tog, Agbeshie, and Keeny Ice. Ultimately, THE TORCHER stands as both a personal statement of resilience and a testament to Stonebwoy’s enduring influence on the African music landscape.

You Might Also Like