Kwartengg bridges tradition and modernity on new single “As It Is”

Ghanaian musician Kwartengg returns with a bold new sound on his latest single, “As It Is,” a record that embodies his fearless approach to music-making, blending culture, storytelling, and sonic innovation.

Rooted in the rich musical heritage of Ghana’s Ashanti region, “As It Is” stands as a statement piece for Kwartengg’s artistry. As he explains, “Sonically, the song is inspired by the Edwumkoɔ sound of the Ashantis, a rhythm used to communicate with both people and gods, now entwined with the pulse of contemporary drill music. This is a daring attempt to fuse the traditional sound with a more contemporary drill sound.”

The result is a powerful fusion of ancestral rhythm and modern urban energy, where pounding drums meet 808s, and ancestral chants flow seamlessly into trap-style cadences. The song reflects Kwartengg’s broader mission: to create music that resonates across generations while preserving Ghana’s cultural identity.

As It Is by Kwartengg. Credit:Supplied.

Lyrically, “As It Is” captures resilience, purpose, and authenticity.. His delivery is both confident and reflective, offering listeners a raw, unfiltered glimpse into his worldview. It’s music that feels deeply rooted yet boldly forward-looking.

With “As It Is,” Kwartengg redefines what Ghanaian drill can sound like, spiritual, rhythmic, and unapologetically original. The track reaffirms his place among a new wave of artists bridging tradition and modernity, crafting a sound that is distinctly Ghanaian yet globally resonant.

“As It Is” is available now on all streaming platforms.