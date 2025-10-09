Ad imageAd image
Music

Kwartengg bridges tradition and modernity on new single “As It Is”

Kwartengg portrays native influences on his latest single, "As It Is"

New GM icon
Ghana Music
 

Ghanaian musician Kwartengg returns with a bold new sound on his latest single, “As It Is,” a record that embodies his fearless approach to music-making, blending culture, storytelling, and sonic innovation.

Rooted in the rich musical heritage of Ghana’s Ashanti region, “As It Is” stands as a statement piece for Kwartengg’s artistry. As he explains, “Sonically, the song is inspired by the Edwumkoɔ sound of the Ashantis, a rhythm used to communicate with both people and gods, now entwined with the pulse of contemporary drill music. This is a daring attempt to fuse the traditional sound with a more contemporary drill sound.”

The result is a powerful fusion of ancestral rhythm and modern urban energy, where pounding drums meet 808s, and ancestral chants flow seamlessly into trap-style cadences. The song reflects Kwartengg’s broader mission: to create music that resonates across generations while preserving Ghana’s cultural identity.

As It Is by Kwartengg. Credit:Supplied.
As It Is by Kwartengg. Credit:Supplied.

Lyrically, “As It Is” captures resilience, purpose, and authenticity.. His delivery is both confident and reflective, offering listeners a raw, unfiltered glimpse into his worldview. It’s music that feels deeply rooted yet boldly forward-looking.

With “As It Is,” Kwartengg redefines what Ghanaian drill can sound like, spiritual, rhythmic, and unapologetically original. The track reaffirms his place among a new wave of artists bridging tradition and modernity, crafting a sound that is distinctly Ghanaian yet globally resonant.

“As It Is” is available now on all streaming platforms.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Kojo Blak partners Ozedikus for a Ghana-Naija groove on “Chances”
‘CroxItOut’: Lali X Lola drop new song for Breast Cancer awareness
Lord Paper & RCee reimagine Burger Highlife with ‘Mmaa Nu’
Shaker releases ‘Pantang’ featuring Kwesi Arthur & DMI
New music! Wiafe Swiitlypz teams up with Nad on ‘Blackman’
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram. Stonebwoy in South Africa for media tour and music video shoot with Yo Maps
Next Article Ozedikus. Photo Credit: Supplied. Kojo Blak partners Ozedikus for a Ghana-Naija groove on “Chances”
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

O’Kenneth
O’Kenneth brings ‘Balenciaga’ to life in new video
Music
Rocky Dawuni receives his diplomatic passport from Hon. Okudzeto Ablakwa, Foreign Minister.
Rocky Dawuni officially receives diplomatic passport
News
Afro-fusion artiste TEENO
TEENO’s ‘Signs’ accepted for GRAMMY Album of the Year consideration
News
Stats on Music Concerts & Events. Photo Credit: Instagram.
The Surge in Fake Stats: Colossal Killer of Credibility
Culture
Dynamic Duo DopeNation. Photo Credit: DopenATION.
New Music! DopeNation drops catchy single ‘Kakalika’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Stonebwoy. Photo Credit: Stonebwoy/Instagram.
Stonebwoy in South Africa for media tour and music video shoot with Yo Maps
News
99 PHACES for Apple Music UP NEXT Program. Photo Credit: Supplied.
99 PHACES named Apple Music’s “UP NEXT” artist
News
Daddy Lumba Inserts Latest Gospel Highlife Masterpiece: Nya Abotare Na Twen Awurade
Final funeral rites for Daddy Lumba to be held on 6th December 2025
News
Savannah Sonics
Savannah Sonics sparks musical revival in Ghana’s Northern Region
News
Cover Artwork: Crazy Love - Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy
2025 Week 40: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Ras Kuuku
Watch: Ras Kuuku unveils music video for ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Efemor
New music! Efemor releases afrobeats EP, ‘Shatta’
Music
Atia by Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku serenades lover in new song ‘Me And You Tonight’
Music
Using CapCut Video Editing Software. Credit: Supplied.
How Musicians Can Create Stunning Social Media Clips Using CapCut Video Editing Software
Guest Blogger
Horizon Records signs Efemor; set to release debut on 9th December
Efemor unveils sultry new song ‘High Grade’
Music

You Might Also Like