MX24 TV celebrates its 4th anniversary with a bold vision for youth empowerment and media excellence

MX24 proudly marks a significant milestone as it celebrates its 4th anniversary, reaffirming its commitment to inspire dreams, ignite change, and empower youthful voices through its innovative media services.

As Ghana’s fastest rising media hub, MX24 is dedicated to expanding its impact across digital, broadcast, and on-the-ground platforms, with a strong focus on production, distribution, and monetization.

Operating 24/7 on digital platforms, MX24 aims to establish strategic partnerships that will position the station as the go-to platform for youth-focused initiatives, fostering long-term, sustainable impact in Ghana and beyond, contributing to the growth and development of Africa as a whole.

Headquartered in the vibrant district of East Legon, MX24 has been a nurturing ground for exceptional youthful talents, birthing captivating shows, including the flagship AMClub, award-winning Dish, MXLive, Moments, and many others.

The station’s dynamic programs, both online and on-air, have been graced by a multitude of talented and experienced presenters.

Jerome Garbrah, the Head of Content, expressed heartfelt gratitude to past and present staff members who have played pivotal roles in the station’s tremendous progress over the last four years.

Special recognition was extended to esteemed individuals like Godwin Namboh, Emefa Adeti, Oforiwaa Oyoh, Adwoa Tenkoranmaa, Nuong Faalong, Derrick Ayim, Sammy Bartels, Emefa Chichi, Diana Kumbey, Marie Franz, Carlos, among many other talents who’ve contributed to foundational years of the station.

Highlighting the celebratory occasion, MX24 TV officially unveiled its office spaces located on Oleander Street, East Legon.

The state-of-the-art facility includes a versatile audio-visual studio and a multitude of creative workspaces to foster a collaborative and innovative environment for the talented team.

MX24 TV remains steadfast in its mission to uplift the youth, amplify their voices, and bring about positive change through transformative media experiences, fostering strong partnerships with clients, collaborators, and, most importantly, the millions of viewers across the continent.

As it embarks on its fifth year, the station is committed to pursuing excellence in content creation and continuing its role as a catalyst for progress in Ghana and beyond.

About MX24 TV:

MX24 TV is Ghana’s fastest growing media hub, providing unparalleled entertainment, insightful news, and impactful programming to it’s vibrant youthful audience. With a dedicated focus on inspiring dreams and empowering young voices, MX24 TV aims to create a lasting and transformative impact on society.

To learn more, visit www.mx24online.com

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic