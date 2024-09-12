Celebrating Ghana’s music scene: Ayoba’s sponsorship powers vibrant MXBeatz Music Festival in Ho – Full Details HERE!

Ayoba, the all-in-one app, in collaboration with MX24, a leading media network in Accra-Ghana, is thrilled to announce the resounding success of the Ayoba MXBeatz Music Festival held in Ho, Volta Region (Ghana).

The event, part of a series aimed at celebrating Ghanaian music and culture, showcased top-tier performances and drew an enthusiastic student crowd, underscoring the rich musical talent in Ghana.

The festival is a series of music concerts hosted in universitiesacross the country. This particular edition held at the Ho Technical University in the Volta Region of Ghana, featured electrifying performances from popular artists including Chief One and DopeNation, who delivered their hits to a spirited audience.

The highlights of the evening, DopeNation’s‘ Zormizor (Asabone)’ and Chief One’s performance of ‘TOYOTA,’ became instant crowd favorites, illuminating the venue with energy and excitement.

“This partnership with MX24 has been instrumental in discovering and supporting new talents, and bringing high-quality entertainment to the youth of Ghana while exposing them to the fun music, chat and channel features of the ayoba app.” said Olivier Prentout, Chief Marketing Officer at ayoba.

“The Ayoba MXBeatz Music Festival in Ho is just the beginning. We are committed to making music accessible to all and supporting local artists whenever we sponsor these concerts, and this event has set a remarkable precedent.“

The #ayobaMXBeatzMusicFestival not only provided a platform for artists to connect with their fans but also promoted the use of the ayoba app as a hub for music streaming, entertainment and interaction.

Attendees enjoyed seamless integration of digital engagement through the app, enhancing their festival experience through the MX24 channel & microapp.

“We are proud to have ayoba as headline sponsors of the #ayobaMXBeatzMusicFestival as it contributes to the vibrant music scene in Ghana,” said Jerome Garth, Head of Program at MX24.

“The success in Ho demonstrates the power of collaboration and innovation in entertainment, and we look forward to bringing more events like this in the future.” MX24’s channel on ayoba is currently the fastest growing channel in Ghana.

The festival also highlighted ayoba’s commitment to fostering a sense of community and engagement among the youth, aligning with the apps feature of empower and entertain users across Africa.

The next and final tour for the year is scheduled for October, and will be held in Ghana’s premier university Legon, in the capital city of Accra. For more information about upcoming events and partnerships, please visit the MX24 channel on ayoba.

About ayoba

Since its launch in May 2019, ayoba has reached millions of users, with a current active user base over 35 million monthly active users. It offers users free access to an ecosystem of digital and rich media services through channels, microapps and payment solutions, embedded within an African super-app.

Ayoba is highly localized and tailored for African consumer needs, supporting 22 relevant languages. Users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files, and voice notes, and can also subscribe to a variety of channels. Family-friendly localized content is available through curated channels aimed at entertaining, educating and empowering communities.

Content is available in English, French, Arabic and Kiswahili. There are also a range of games. ayoba is available for Android users on the Google Playstore, Apple Store, PalmStore (Transsion devices), Huawei and Samsung Galaxy stores as well as the ayoba website (ayoba.me).

About MX24



MX24 is a dynamic youth centric media network dedicated to providing engaging, informative, and entertaining content to its audience across a variety of platforms, including ayoba.