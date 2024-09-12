Strongman Melts Hearts With First Ever Croon Tune; Akroma – Listen Here NOW!

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Strongman is back with a bang, dropping his latest single titled “Akroma”, a powerful track that highlights his unmatched lyrical ability and captivating delivery.

Produced by IzJoe Beatz, “Akroma” delves into a relatable narrative of heartbreak, healing, and redemption, blending insightful storytelling with Strongman’s signature hard-hitting Afrobeats sound. Stream/Downlaod Akroma on preferred platform HERE.

The song takes listeners through the emotional rollercoaster of suffering a broken heart, finding new love, and then being confronted by an ex who wants you back after realizing the value they lost.

Strongman paints a vivid picture of resilience and triumph, capturing the complex emotions tied to love, regret, and moving forward.

“Akroma” isn’t just about lyrics; it showcases Strongman’s growth as an artist, as he experiments with melodies and singing full verses. The track blends his raw, street-honed rap flow with smooth vocal sections, further proving his versatility and evolution as a musician.

“This song is for anyone who has ever experienced heartache and come out stronger on the other side. It’s about knowing your worth and finding someone who loves you for who you are,” says Strongman.

As one of Ghana’s most respected rappers, Strongman continues to push the boundaries of the genre, cementing his place as a force to be reckoned with in the music industry.

“Akroma” is now available for streaming on all major platforms, so make sure to add this masterpiece to your playlist today.

About Strongman:

Strongman, born Osei Kwaku Vincent, is a celebrated Ghanaian rapper known for his intricate wordplay, authentic storytelling, and versatile flow. He has earned widespread recognition for his contributions to the Ghanaian rap scene, with chart-topping hits and an ever-growing fanbase.

