Great news! Sammy SoSo gets Grammys certificate for producing Tyla’s ‘Water’

Tyla’s track “Water” clinched the Best African Music Performance award at the 66th GRAMMYs, boasting production credits from Ghanaian producer Sammy SoSo.

The song, co-penned by a Ghanaian, marks a milestone as South Africa’s Tyla becomes a recipient of the Grammy’s Best African Music Performance accolade.

This category spotlights recordings that embrace diverse local expressions from across Africa, showcasing regional musical traditions in melody, harmony, and rhythm.

Tyla triumphed with “Water” at the 66th Grammys, surpassing contenders like Asake & Olamide (Amapiano), Burna Boy (Citi Boys), Davido ft Musa Keys (Unavailable), and Ayra Starr (Rush).

Sammy SoSo, a British producer, songwriter, engineer, who has collaborations with top-tier artists like KSI, JME, and Wizkid, Sammy which has carved a path of success in the music industry.

Samuel Soso, the 🇬🇭 producer behind Tyla’s #GRAMMYs-winning song ‘Water’ also gets to be acknowledged with a Grammy Certification.#GhanaMusic pic.twitter.com/MS74luZZqT — Ghana Music (@GhanaMusic) February 5, 2024

His recent works include contributions to Wizkid’s latest album “More Love, Less Ego,” along with projects featuring Omah Lay, Young T & Bugsey Blxst, KEISHA, Darkoo, nasty C and more.

In another development, British-Nigerian media personality, Adesope Olajide, aka Shopsydoo, has accused the Grammy organisers of using Nigerian artists for promotion.

Nigerian quintet of Burna Boy, Davido, Ayra Starr, Asake and Olamide lost in all the categories they were nominated.

