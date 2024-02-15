Sonnie Badu Weaves Together Several Ghanaian Gospel Classics on “OKOKROKO MEDLEY” Ft. Kofi Owusu Peprah – Watch/Listen Now!

Renowned gospel artist Sonnie Badu has unveiled his latest project, the “OKOKROKO MEDLEY,” a captivating compilation of timeless Ghanaian gospel classics.

This medley, performed live at the Rhythms Of Africa concert, features a collaboration with Kofi Owusu Peprah and showcases a melodic journey through beloved hymns and spiritual songs.

The “OKOKROKO MEDLEY” encompasses a rich tapestry of Ghanaian gospel music, blending Sonnie Badu’s iconic “Okokroko,” Kofi Owusu Peprah’s soul-stirring “Matwen,” and other cherished classics.

From Joe Beecham’s uplifting “Ao Magyenkwa” to Pastor Kwame Amponsah’s inspiring “Merensesa Me Nyame Da,” the medley resonates with the spirit of worship and celebration.

In this over 20-minute long medley, Sonnie Badu and Kofi Owusu Peprah masterfully weave together a seamless fusion of melodies, inviting listeners on a transcendent musical journey.

The medley also features SDA’s renowned hymn, “Oduyefo Kese n’ Aben | The Great Physician Now Is Near,” among other cherished favorites.

“OKOKROKO MEDLEY” stands as a testament to the enduring power of Ghanaian gospel music, capturing the essence of faith, hope, and devotion. Through this collaboration, Sonnie Badu and Kofi Owusu Peprah pay homage to the rich musical heritage of Ghana while infusing each note with renewed passion and reverence.

Listeners can experience the soul-stirring melodies and uplifting harmonies of the “OKOKROKO MEDLEY” on all major streaming platforms. Join Sonnie Badu and Kofi Owusu Peprah on a musical odyssey that celebrates the timeless beauty of Ghanaian gospel classics.

About Sonnie Badu

Sonnie Badu is a globally acclaimed gospel artist known for his powerful vocals and inspirational music. With a career spanning over two decades, Sonnie Badu has touched the hearts of millions worldwide through his uplifting songs and dynamic live performances.

He continues to be a beacon of hope and encouragement to listeners around the globe.

About Kofi Owusu Peprah

Kofi Owusu Peprah is a talented musician and worship leader known for his soulful vocals and heartfelt lyrics. With a passion for spreading the message of faith and love through music, Kofi Owusu Peprah has become a beloved figure in the Ghanaian gospel music scene.

His captivating performances and uplifting melodies resonate deeply with audiences, inspiring hearts and minds alike.

