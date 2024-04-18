fbpx
Burgeoning Alternative Act Khalifina Teams Up With Niq-El Augelo To Drop New Single, Holy Jealousy

A spirit-filled record about love for God only.

8 mins ago
1 minute read
Khalifina. Photo Credit: Khalifina
The phenomenal Female Ghanaian Alternative spiritual artist, Khalifina has come with her 2024 debut “HOLY JEALOUSY” teamed up with Nigerian Artist and Producer Niq-el Angelo.

A spirit-filled record about the love shared with God only. Following a soothing vocal intro, celestial finesse, and a steady energetic beat, Khalifina sings about her consecration to God and
being hell-bent on her decision.

Likening the love of God to be Holy and Jealous. Khalifina derives inspiration from the Ten Commandments which states “Thou shalt have no other gods before me”, With its deep emphasis on the spirit, listeners are a hundred percent walking away with a refined knowledge of
spirituality and most of all God’s Love.

Cover Artwork: Holy Jealousy - Khalifina and Niq-El Angelo
Listen to Holy Jealousy by Khalifina and Niq-El Angelo

