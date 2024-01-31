Single Review: MITSI by Zed Ay Kay ft. M3nsa

For Ghanaian rapper and songwriter Zed Ay Kay, producing timeless art is what he strives for with each work he releases including the M3nsa assisted ‘Mitsi’.

In an era where gimmicks have become the ace to promoting music rather than talent and substance, it is refreshing to come across an artist who focuses on crafting incredible art, undeterred by the gimmickry that is in vogue.

On his latest song ‘’Mitsi’’, a Fante word that translates as ‘’ I Hear’’, the rapper, along with frequent collaborator, M3NSA are heard expressing unwavering love and assurance towards their love interests over warmly danceable rhythms- ranging from highlife, electronic and alté grooves- and poignant lyrics.

The charm of ‘’Mitsi’’ also lies in the raw and honest vulnerability being expressed by two male artists as displayed in their lyrics. While Zed Ay Kay raps “if I dey do somethings you nor dey like, you should let me know”, M3NSA takes his turn on the second verse of the song, promising to ‘’…protect you like Shaka Zulu, I won’t screw you up’’.

The recording of “Mitsi”, according to the Dansoman based rapper began in 2016 with production initially done by a different producer. However, due to some setbacks, ‘M3nsa came on board to reproduce and feature on the song’, a nod to the healthy relationship that exists between the two artists.

‘’Mitsi’ is a love song that addresses intense emotions. It can be described as a playful crush anthem rather than a profound declaration of eternal love. On the song, Zed Ay Kay and M3nsa confirm that not every love song needs to be dramatic. A mellow, breezy, and simple tune carries an alluring charm.

