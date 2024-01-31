Dan Drizzy enlists SPL Daddy and $pacely in a live performance video for ‘10k Girls’ remix – Watch NOW!

The production powerhouse, 1Life Network has ushered in a new era of live performances and their handling of Dan Drizzy’s live rendition of his remix of ‘10k Girls’ ft, SPL Daddy and $pacely perfectly relays this glorious vision.

When it comes to breaking boundaries in the realm of music videos, 1Life Network continues to shatter expectations.

The newly released visual dares to be different; it forgoes the traditional live band setups that we’ve become accustomed to in favor of something more immersive and engaging.

As such, its refreshing camera angles actively seek out Dan Drizzy, who is joined by SPL Daddy and $pacely, in a stylish neon-lit bar setting to keep audiences intrigued through and through.

Live performances don’t have to be mundane; they can be exciting and filled with spontaneity. If you’re in for one that will leave you in awe, look no further than 1Life Network’s beautiful new work to witness the evolution of visual storytelling in music video production.

Don’t miss out on this dynamic performance! Watch it now!

