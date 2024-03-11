fbpx
2024 Week 10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

11th March 2024
Otan by Sarkodie
Week #10 March 9th 2023.PWL
1.Awoyo Sofo by Kwaw Kese ft. Kofi Mole125
2.Monica by Kuami Eugene1172
3.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo171
4.Rent Free by Gyakie4184
5.Otan by Sarkodie1133
6.Real Life by Shatta Wale646
7.Zero by Black Sherif & Mabel737
8.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene3148
9.Kwaku Ananse by Amerado1269
10.Overlord by Stonebwoy71110
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 10: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

