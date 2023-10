Gyakie Releases Addictive Ode To Love Again With “Rent Free”

Gyakie’s “Forever” Remix accrues 50 Million authentic views on YouTube!

Blacko, Camidoh, Gyakie Nominated in 2023 Headies Awards; Kofi Jamar on 2 Nominated Albums

Gyakie Hints At New Album Coming Soon!

Gyakie keeps shining globally with AfroNation Portugal performance

Gyakie gives show-stopping performances at AfroNation Miami & London City Splash Festival

Just like KiDi, Gyakie reschedules UK Tour, other shows over health concerns

Video: Scar by Gyakie & JBEE

Gyakie flows over a Sosa-crafted drill beat featuring JBEE on ‘Scar’