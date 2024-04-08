fbpx
2024 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Week #14 April 6th 2023.PWL
1.Aseda by King Paluta132
2.Paris by King Promise233
3.Awoyo Sofo by Kwaw Kese ft. Kofi Mole161
4.Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta444
5.Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii529
6.Rent Free by Gyakie4226
7.Monica by Kuami Eugene1215
8.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo1118
9.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene3187
10.Canopy by Kuami Eugene101
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

