2024 Week 15: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Shut Up by Black Sherif
Week #15 April 13th 2023.PWL
1.Paris by King Promise142
2.Aseda by King Paluta141
3.Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii335
4.Shut Up by Black Sherif41
5.Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah51
6.Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta454
7.Syco by Criss Waddle71
8.Canopy by Kuami Eugene8210
9.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo1128
10.Broken Heart by DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene3199
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 14: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

