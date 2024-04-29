fbpx
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 17: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

Aseda by King Paluta
Week #17 April 27th 2023.PWL
1.Aseda by King Paluta162
2.Paris by King Promise161
3.Fly Girl by Beeztrap KOTM ft. Oseikrom Sikanii353
4.Give Me Oil by Joe Mettle ft. Sandra Boakye-Duah435
5.Shut Up by Black Sherif434
6.Psycho (Syco) by Criss Waddle636
7.Effiakuma Broken Heart by Kofi Kinaata7210
8.Canopy by Kuami Eugene848
9.Odo Bi Ye Bad by Rap Fada ft. King Paluta477
10.The Doing Of The Lord by Diana Hamilton feat. Mercy Chinwo1149
P = Peaked | W = Weeks on Chart | L = Last Week’s Position
#top10GH Compiled every week by Ghana Music.

2024 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown

2024 Week 16: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown