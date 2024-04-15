Don’t Miss Out: Nana Acheampong’s New Song Featuring Fameye Out Soon

The Ghanaian music scene is buzzing with anticipation as iconic highlife maestro Nana Acheampong gears up for the release of a long-awaited track featuring acclaimed singer Peter Famiyeh Bozah, popularly known as Fameye, on April 19th.

This was made known by the ‘ Only You’ hitmaker in a social media post.

The collaboration between these two powerhouse artistes has sparked widespread anticipation among fans and industry insiders alike. Expressing his gratitude for the opportunity, Fameye described it as an honour to be featured by the iconic Nana Acheampong.

Very special day in my career to meet the Legendary Nana ACheampong ahead of his yet to release hit single featuring yours truly!!dropping on the 19th April2024🔥🔥🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/2SZOR2nI1c — Things will Never be the Same👊🏿 (@Fameye) April 14, 2024

Nana Acheampong, renowned for his rich musical heritage and timeless classics, brings decades of experience and mastery to this upcoming release.

His distinctive voice and melodious compositions have earned him a revered status in the Ghanaian music industry.

🇬🇭🇬🇭 @Fameye features on legendary Nana Acheampong upcoming single to be released on April 19. #OnlineJournalist pic.twitter.com/OZcMgicSQh — #GenerationalThinker (@KobbyKyei_) April 14, 2024

Teaming up with Fameye, one of the brightest stars of contemporary Ghanaian music, promises to infuse the track with a fresh and dynamic energy.

Fameye’s unique blend of Afrobeat and highlife has garnered him a dedicated following, making him a perfect match for this collaboration.

