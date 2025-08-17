List of winners – Ghana Music Awards USA 2025

The much-anticipated Ghana Music Awards USA 2025 (GMA-USA) came to a glorious climax as the full list of winners was unveiled in a dazzling ceremony held at the Celebrity Theatre inside the Claridge Hotel (ACX1 Studios), Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The star-studded affair brought together some of Ghana’s finest musicians, producers, and key industry players from both home and the diaspora, all gathered to celebrate musical excellence and the ever-growing influence of Ghanaian music on the global stage.

Held on 16th August 2025, this year’s ceremony introduced two new categories, Concert of the Year and Emerging Act of the Year, broadening the scope of recognition and reflecting the evolving dynamics of the industry.

Find below the list of GMA-USA 2025 winners and their respective categories they won in:

Most Popular Artiste of the Year (USA)

Male Artiste of the Year (USA)

Music Concert of the Year (USA)

Music Video of the Year (USA)

Rapper of the Year (USA)

Emerging Artiste of the Year (Ghana)

Diaspora Act of the Year (USA)

Hiplife and Hip Pop Song (USA) of the Year

Afro Pop Song of the Year (USA)