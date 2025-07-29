Watch! Yaw Siki releases new music video for ‘Oreba’

Yaw Siki has officially released the music video for his viral single Oreba, bringing powerful visuals to a song that has already captured hearts across social media.

Produced by Smokey Beatz, “Oreba” blends hard-hitting urban sounds with inspirational gospel rhythms.

The newly released video captures the soul of the track, pairing energetic visuals with Yaw Siki’s passionate performance.

Shot with vibrant energy and spiritual symbolism, the music video showcases Yaw Siki’s deep connection to his message, solidifying his message of the Gospel.

His commanding vocals and authentic storytelling resonate powerfully through both audio and visuals.