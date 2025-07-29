Ad imageAd image
Music

Watch! Yaw Siki releases new music video for ‘Oreba’

Yaw Siki releases the official music video for his viral gospel single “Oreba,” blending hard-hitting urban sounds with a powerful message of hope.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Yaw Siki has officially released the music video for his viral single Oreba, bringing powerful visuals to a song that has already captured hearts across social media.

Produced by Smokey Beatz, “Oreba” blends hard-hitting urban sounds with inspirational gospel rhythms.

The newly released video captures the soul of the track, pairing energetic visuals with Yaw Siki’s passionate performance.

Shot with vibrant energy and spiritual symbolism, the music video showcases Yaw Siki’s deep connection to his message, solidifying his message of the Gospel.

His commanding vocals and authentic storytelling resonate powerfully through both audio and visuals.

author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Yaw Siki sings of God’s might in new song ‘Kokrooko’
Oreba by Yaw Siki: A Powerful Gospel Message
Stop watching pornography, it makes you lust after others – Yaw Siki
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Daddy Lumba History! Daddy Lumba dominates Apple Music Top 100 with 30 songs
Next Article Jupitar Jupitar returns with powerful new song ‘Different’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025
Guinness Ghana DJ Awards 2025 has been launched!
News
Reggie Rockstone.Photo credit: Reggie Rockstone.
“Ghana stand up for a great human” – Reggie Rockstone pays tribute to Daddy Lumba
News
99Phaces. Photo Credit:
99PHACES release new music “Dancefloor”
Music
Kwesi Amewuga
New music! Kwesi Amewuga drops 12-track ‘Ghetto King’ Album
Music
Ypee
New music! Ypee releases ‘Mukui’
Music
- Advertisement -

Latest

Daddy Lumba
History! Daddy Lumba dominates Apple Music Top 100 with 30 songs
News
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba.
Candlelight vigil for Daddy Lumba set for Independence Square
News
Cover Artwork: Iron Boy - Black Sherif
2025 Week 30: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown
Daddy Lumba & President Mahama. Photo Credit: The Presidency.
His genius provided the soundtrack to our lives – Prez. Mahama pays tribute to Daddy Lumba
News
Daddy Lumba. Photo Credit: Daddy Lumba/Instagram.
Remembering the Legendary Daddy Lumba
Culture
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music
KobbyRockz
KobbyRockz drops sweet Hiplife song ‘Wonkoa’ featuring Pm2Asap
Music