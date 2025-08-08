Ad imageAd image
Music

Beeztrap KOTM releases debut new album; ‘Power’

Discover Power – the debut album from Ghanaian drill star Beeztrap KOTM, featuring Sarkodie, Gyakie and more.

New GM icon
Ghana Music

Beeztrap KOTM has officially released his highly anticipated debut Power Album, a bold 16-track project that fuses authentic street narratives.

Known for his raw delivery and lyrical precision, Beeztrap cements his position as one of Ghana’s most promising voices in contemporary drill.

Power features standout collaborations with artists like Sarkodie, Gyakie, OliveTheBoy, and Reggie, offering a dynamic mix of melodic hooks and introspective verses.

Tracks such as Foto, Fly Girl Remix, and Bang Bang highlight Beeztrap’s versatility, tackling themes of love, betrayal, and ambition.

The album is a sonic journey that reflects Beeztrap’s rise from underground notoriety to mainstream success.

Cover Artwork: Power Album - Beeztrap KOTM
Cover Artwork: Power Album – Beeztrap KOTM
author avatar
Ghana Music
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
See Full Bio
Obaapa Christy releases anointed Gospel album ‘Odeneho (The Sovereign One)’
New music! Kwesi Amewuga drops 12-track ‘Ghetto King’ Album
Back To Basics: Bosom P-Yung returns to his rawest on new album
DopeNation unveils new ‘Ghanapiano’ album – A 17-track banger
Sacred Reflection: Hajia Police shares her musical journey on debut album
- Advertisement -
TAGGED:
Share This Article
New GM icon
ByGhana Music
Follow:
Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.
Previous Article Dancehall King Shatta Wale ‘Voice Of The Crown’: Shatta Wale releases new Dancehall EP
Next Article Wendy Shay Wendy Shay & OliveTheBoy spark magic in ‘Crazy Love’
Leave a Comment
- Advertisement -

Stay Connected

Trending

Sarkodie
Welcome To August 2025 – Ghana Music’s Playlist For The Month
Lists
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale drops music video for ‘God Is Here’
Music
Lyrical Joe
Lyrical Joe releases ‘5th August 9’ to mark his birthday
Music
E.L. Photo Credit: E.L/Instagram.
E.L reveals how his ex inspired the concept of the famous “B.A.R” series
News
Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Fuse ODG/Instagram.
Fuse ODG is among the Afrobeats icons – Shopsydoo
News
- Advertisement -

Latest

Fuse ODG. Photo Credit: Academy Music Group.
I’m focused on my bigger purpose – Fuse ODG responds
News
Patapaa
Watch! Patapaa releases new music video for ‘Nyonko Bone’
Music
Gambo
Gambo links up with Edem for ‘Comma Tu-Tapel’
Music
BLR Boys
BLR Boys drop gritty and soulful ‘The BLR Tape’
Music
MOLIY. Photo Credit: MOLIY/Instagram.
MOLIY scores first MTV VMA nomination in competitive Best Afrobeats Category
News
- Advertisement -

Sponsored

Efemor
Efemor drops catchy new dance song; ‘Jo’
Music
Donzy
Donzy releases ‘Problem’ feat. Fameye in raw Hiplife life tales
Music
Ras Kuuku
Sika Dam! Ras Kuuku celebrates wealth in new song
Music
Reggae Star Ras Kuuku
Ras Kuuku fuses Amapiano rhythms with Reggae in ‘Come Hear Me’
Music
Patapaa
Patapaa drops new song ‘Nyonko Bone’ – A message to fake friends
Music

You Might Also Like