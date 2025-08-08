Beeztrap KOTM releases debut new album; ‘Power’

Beeztrap KOTM has officially released his highly anticipated debut Power Album, a bold 16-track project that fuses authentic street narratives.

Known for his raw delivery and lyrical precision, Beeztrap cements his position as one of Ghana’s most promising voices in contemporary drill.

Power features standout collaborations with artists like Sarkodie, Gyakie, OliveTheBoy, and Reggie, offering a dynamic mix of melodic hooks and introspective verses.

Tracks such as Foto, Fly Girl Remix, and Bang Bang highlight Beeztrap’s versatility, tackling themes of love, betrayal, and ambition.

The album is a sonic journey that reflects Beeztrap’s rise from underground notoriety to mainstream success.

Cover Artwork: Power Album – Beeztrap KOTM