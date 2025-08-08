‘Voice Of The Crown’: Shatta Wale releases new Dancehall EP

Ghanaian dancehall king Shatta Wale has unveiled his new EP, Voice of the Crown, released on 7 August 2025 under Shatta Movement Records and Damaka Group of Companies.

The five‑track African Dancehall project—fully self‑produced with additional production from Nawtyboi and DaMaker—is a striking showcase of his artistry.

Clocking in at approximately 13 minutes, the EP delivers a powerful blend of infectious rhythms and assertive lyricism through tracks like “God Is Here,” “Street Crown,” “Stay Focused,” “Stacks Pon Stacks” and “King In A Life”.

Falling squarely within the Ska & Rocksteady and African Dancehall tradition, the EP reinforces Shatta Wale’s position as a global force in the genre.

Voice of the Crown is a bold reaffirmation of the Ghanaian star’s cultural dominance and creative independence.

Cover Artwork: Voice Of The Crown EP – Shatta Wale