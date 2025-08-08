Ad imageAd image
‘Voice Of The Crown’: Shatta Wale releases new Dancehall EP

The King of African Dancehall, Shatta Wale, drops “Voice of the Crown” EP—five self‑produced tracks that reign supreme.

Ghanaian dancehall king Shatta Wale has unveiled his new EP, Voice of the Crown, released on 7 August 2025 under Shatta Movement Records and Damaka Group of Companies.

The five‑track African Dancehall project—fully self‑produced with additional production from Nawtyboi and DaMaker—is a striking showcase of his artistry.

Clocking in at approximately 13 minutes, the EP delivers a powerful blend of infectious rhythms and assertive lyricism through tracks like “God Is Here,” “Street Crown,” “Stay Focused,” “Stacks Pon Stacks” and “King In A Life”.

Falling squarely within the Ska & Rocksteady and African Dancehall tradition, the EP reinforces Shatta Wale’s position as a global force in the genre.

Voice of the Crown is a bold reaffirmation of the Ghanaian star’s cultural dominance and creative independence.

Cover Artwork: Voice of the Crown EP - Shatta Wale
