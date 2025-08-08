Wendy Shay & OliveTheBoy spark magic in ‘Crazy Love’

Afropop queen Wendy Shay teams up with rising star OliveTheBoy on their sultry new single, Crazy Love – a passionate anthem exploring the highs and chaos of intense romance.

The song blends Wendy’s soulful vocals with OliveTheBoy’s melodic flair, creating a smooth fusion of Afrobeat, R&B, and highlife influences.

Produced by MOG Beatz, Crazy Love features infectious rhythms and heartfelt lyrics that capture the emotional rollercoaster of modern love.

The chemistry between the two artists is undeniable, making this collaboration a standout hit in Ghana’s 2025 music landscape.

Wendy Shay, known for hits like Survivor and Emergency, continues to push creative boundaries, while OliveTheBoy rides high off his breakout success with Goodsin.

Cover Artwork: Crazy Love – Wendy Shay & Olive The Boy