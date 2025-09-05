Koby Stay releases new single “Kwabena Luther”

Ad imageAd image
Budding artist Koby Stay officially releases his latest single, “Kwabena Luther”, a bold, unfiltered record that captures the grit of perseverance in an environment marked by envy and constant scrutiny.

Known for his raw delivery and authentic voice, Koby Stay channels his lived reality into this song, giving listeners a window into the battles of staying grounded when surrounded by negativity.

“Kwabena Luther” is more than music; it is a statement of intent. With sharp lyricism and commanding energy, Koby Stay narrates how he chooses silence, focus, and vision over distractions, even as people attempt to imitate his every move.

Koby Stay. Photo Credit: Supplied.
Koby Stay. Photo Credit: Supplied.

The track stands as an anthem of resilience, reminding audiences that discipline and determination remain the greatest tools against the pressures of the world.

This release positions Koby Stay as one of the most compelling new voices of his generation, blending relatable storytelling with an unwavering sense of purpose.

Fans can expect an honest and unapologetic sound that resonates not only with personal struggles but also inspires strength and determination.

“Kwabena Luther” is available on all major streaming platforms.

