Queenlet successfully hosts impactful Soakat Explosion 2023 in Kumasi!

Popular Soakat Gospel Musician QueenLet, has successfully hosted this year’s edition of the “Soakat Explosion 2023“.

For about three years, many people have been blessed through this soakat genre of music across the world.

The launch of this year’s “Soakat Explosion” took place on Sunday, July 23, 2023 at Victory Abundance Chaple International, Asuoyeboa – Kumasi, Ghana.

It was attended by a section of the media, Kumasi people and Gospel musicians.

The night was Soaking Music, Dancing, Praises, Worship, Deliverance, Miracles & Manifestations of the Holy Spirit.

Soakat Explosion 2023 feature renowned gospel musicians including Unbreakable Joyce Blessing, QueenLet, Mabel Okyere, Pentecost Joshua, Apostle AbaRita Nhyira, Osei Blessing, Royal Mary, Rev Joshua Baffour Awuah and Ohemaa Eunice.

The multiple award-winning Soakat Minister QueenLet, expressed appreciation to all the team, 2AJ, managements, directors, pastors, musicians and everybody.

