QueenLet sets record on Facebook, among top Africa Artistes with over 594k people talking about this (PTAT) in real time

The Multiple Award-Winning Soakat Gospel Minister Queen Leticia, popularly known as QueenLet sets another record on Facebook, among top Africa Gospel Artistes, with over 594k people talking about this (PTAT) in real time.

It all started with the released of HOLY FIRE song video, that was dropped on 10th January 2023.

On 31st January 2023 to 1st February 2023, Gospel Minister Queenlet started experiencing tremendous trending on Facebook, which visitors can verify on her Facebook page.

Debrich Group, leader of Africa optimization and Google Optimizer discovered the details after series of quantify or quantum analysis.

Over 594k people were talking about Gospel Minister QUEENLET on Facebook in Real Time.

More than 16 million people reached in real time on Facebook within 17 days.

That is a revival?.

Christians & Muslims were swimming in this glorious prayerful revival on QueenLet’s Facebook page.

Here comes the HOLY FIRE song lyrics, “Believe me or Not” the Holy Spirit Fire is coming.

Do you know WHY?.

The “People Talking About This” (PTAT) data can be analyzed to provide insight on your company’s overall Facebook presence. Are users actively engaging with your posts, your page, and any events you are holding?

The ‘people talking about this’ metric gives you a weekly snapshot of how your fans are engaging with you, your events, and your posts. In addition, ‘people talking about this’ tells your visitors and fanbase that the page is active which is important to increase Facebook Engagement.

Debrich Group also found out that, people or artist may have many followers but dead Facebook PTAT.

Finally, we also saw that most Artistes have huge followers but they need Facebook advertisement to improve their video views or post etc. They have poor engagement.

1) 594k people talking about QueenLet with about 34k Followers. Very big difference. QueenLet is on top: https://www.facebook.com/queenletmusic/

2) 209k people talking about Mercy Chinwo with 5 million+ Followers.

3) 106k people talking about Moses Bliss with 1 million+ Followers.

4) 82k people talking about Frank Edwards with 1 million+ Followers.

5) 32k people talking about Diana Antwi Hamilton with 1 Million+ Followers.

6) 3k people talking about Jimmy D Psalmist with 986k Followers.

7) 1k people talking about Nathaniel Bassey with 926k Followers.

According to certify Google Optimizer Dr. Debrich Jeremiah Acheampong, the poor engagement is due to the Artist not having time with their followers.

And most Artists think they are bigger than their followers, forgetting its actually the followers that made them bigger.

