Dazzling! Fad Lan leaves his mark with ‘Amazing’ Concert

It was a night of musical thrills as Fad Lan dazzled thousands of patrons with his “Amazing” concert at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale on Saturday.

The atmosphere inside the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium was sizzling, with more than eight hours of non-stop live performances from some of the Northern Region’s finest musicians and performers.

Fad Lan, who was the headline act for the event, produced a nostalgic performance spanning more than an hour as he introduced on stage popular music figure Macasio.

Macassio, multiple award winning musician and performer delivered an entertaining energy at the stadium, as he performed some of his back to back hit songs and giving patrons what they have been anticipating for long.

Popularly known as the Young Bull, Fad Lan demonstrated his prowess on the night with fans applauding his stage craft coupled with enticing dance moves.

Another popular music figure, Fancy Gadam was at the concert to support his fellow musician, Fad Lan, as they have both worked on various musical projects.

Fancy Gadam amped up the crowed when he stepped on stage as he performed some of his songs with patrons on their feet.

The concert also witnessed some good performances by Itz Flexy, Ricch Kid, Don Ziggy, Da BlackStar, and Sbio, among many others.

