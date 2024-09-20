Fad Lan’s youthful bravado shines new on single ‘Fully Strapped’

The Dagbani Pop Movement’s head honcho, Fad Lan, unleashes another new single, ‘Fully Strapped,’ to extend his remarkable run and put his innovative approach to music in the foreground.

The fast-rising Tamale star continues to surpass our expectations. Fad Lan’s trailblazing antics know no bounds as he takes center stage.

On the Ovation-produced ‘Fully Strapped,’ the versatile star fearlessly speaks his truth, armed with his lyrical prowess. He keeps listeners hooked with his youthful bravado, dismantling his opponents through casual yet exciting lyrics that fly off his lips.

It is a declaration of power, one he announces with the hook: “We be making bagga/And they be talking lotta/Can’t mind them bloodclat personas.”

Listen to Fully Strapped by Fad Lan

Well-known for his rapid-fire flow and as the youngest recipient to ever claim the “Best Rapper” award at the Northern Ghana Entertainment Awards, Fad Lan cruises on his latest.

His unique fusion of tradition and modernity seamlessly weaves together, delivering a performance that highlights the hype surrounding his ability. Fad Lan ensures there are glimmers of Dagbani throughout the song, although mainly in English, strictly grounding it in his cultural identity.

Born Iddrisu Maltiti Fadlan, Fad Lan is a multi-genre artist who has gained immense popularity among the youth by virtue of his talent and prioritizing his native dialect. This success has earned him numerous accolades as well as high-profile collaborations in the music industry.

After sharing his 2020 debut album, “Life Too Short,” three years was all it took for him to emerge as Tamale’s finest. Fad Lan would go on to sell out the 20,000-seater Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium for his “Amazing” concert, solidifying his status as an immovable force in the music industry.

Fad Lan. Photo Credit: Fad Lan

