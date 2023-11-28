My Goal Is To Reach Every Corner Of The Earth With My Music – Maadwoaah Opens Up

USA based Ghanaian singer, Mary Anoah, popularly knwon in the industry as Maadwoaah has opened up about one of her goals in her career.

She revealed her target of having global recognition in a recent interview with alltunezgh.com

According to her, it is the goal of every artiste to get global recognition.

“I believe as an artiste your goal should be able to reach every corner of the earth,” Maadwoaah said.

She further talked about what will informed her decision to join a record label.

“Joining a label is more like a family because I know that once I go there, there are a lot of things I can achieve which will add to me as an artiste,”.

