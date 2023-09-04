Gospel Songstress Maadwoaah Outdoors New Single “Obi Ntese Wo”

Ghanaian-born United States-based gospel artiste, Mary Anoah, known by her stage name Maadwoaah, has dropped her awe-inspiring gospel song dubbed ‘Obi Ntese Wo.’

Poised to uplift gospel music lovers with the maiden inspirational song, which literally means ‘Non Like You’ in the Ghanaian language (Twi).

Talking about what inspired her to break through with ‘Obi Ntese Wo’, Maadwoaah said, “What God has done for me is beyond imaginations and I couldn’t hesitate to thank him in my new song she reiterated.

The Ghanaian gospel sphere has been vibrant with Maadwoaah promising her fans she will carve an exceptional niche that will propel her music craft beyond the borders of Ghana.

This is my song and it is certain to win more souls and hearts for Christ. I am keen and ready to begin my new chapter of grace and my ‘Obi Ntese Wo’ song will motivate and change lots of lives.

Believing in God is the first wisdom and God will never forsake believers who patronise my songs for praise and worship, Maadwoaah said.

Maadwoaah is a Ghanaian-born US-based gospel artiste passionate about expressing her appreciation for God’s majesty and awesome nature.

Born and raised in Ghana with a legal name, Mary Anoah, she is popularly known by her numerous clients and also on showbiz platforms as Maadwoaah.

Maadwoaah loved to sing to express her joy for the Lord and encourage people to have faith in the Lord.

Currently, she is a member of the Revival Outreach Of New Jersey, where she worships. Maadwoaah is currently blessed with 3 children and also a licensed nurse in Florida Advent Health

Listen to this beautiful song with production credit going to Erickay

