QueenLet Receives Five Nominations at Ebenezer Gospel Music Awards 2024

Nominations include Best Gospel Video, Gospel Artist, Soakat Artist of the year, etc

QueenLet Receives Five Nominations at Ebenezer Gospel Music Awards 2024
QueenLet Receives Five Nominations at Ebenezer Gospel Music Awards 2024

Popular Soakat Gospel Musician QueenLet, successfully bags five (5) nominations including the highly coveted overall Gospel Artiste of the Year at the 2nd edition of Ebenezer Gospel Music Awards 2024.

It came as not much of a surprise, her music genre swept the length and breadth of the globe through the year 2020 and after Queenlet hosted a successful maiden edition of impactful SOAKAT Explosion in Kumasi – Ghana, 2023.

QueenLet nominated categories include Gospel Song of the year, Female Vocalist of the year, Best Gospel Video of the year, Gospel Artist of the Year and Soakat Artist of the year.

In reacting to the overwhelming news, QueenLet stated, I’m truly thankful to God, the Ebenezer Gospel Music Awards organization, and all key industry players who found me worthy of these nominations.

“Minister QueenLet is grateful, also to her family, friends, Debrich Group record label, management team, fans, loved ones, and everyone who has supported the Soakat music genre and her brand from day one.

I simply couldn’t have made it this far without God and you all.

QueenLet urge us to now focus on the voting till we win in all nominated categories together.”

