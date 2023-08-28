Checkout all 7 buzzing Afrobeats bangers on Kelvyn Boy’s newest ‘For The Kulture’ EP!

With just few days into the release of his latest For the Kulture EP, Ghanaian Afrobeats hitmaking singer-songwriter Kelvyn Boy has got fans divided over their favourite on the 7-track project.

The young singer made waves after making his debut in 2017, dropping a string of singles that outdoored his craft both in Ghana and beyond.

His urban sound and distinct approach to his chosen genre set him apart from his peers, seeing him land numerous awards, chart topping singles and etch his name on the walls of Ghanaian music history.

Now Kelvyn Boy is back again and this time with a brand-new project, his latest EP titled “For the Kulture (FTK)”.

“For the Kulture” is a 7-track offering that sees Kelvyn Boy firmly solidify his stand as a topmost Ghanaian Afrobeats talent.

“For the Kulture” houses 7 tracks of infectious blends of Afrobeats, Highlife and more – from ‘Roma’ to ‘Getting Better’ to ‘Anti So’, all through the 7 tracks of the project the singer laces infectious instrumentals with dextrous melodies, creating earworm after earworm of Afropop goodness.

With “For the Kulture”, Kelvyn highlights his tremendous skill and maintains his status as a major musical force – a befitting offering from an artist who has quickly become Ghana’s top global Afrobeats export.

