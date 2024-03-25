fbpx
Top Stories

Fameye teams up with Nigerian singer Patoranking on ‘Sober (Soo Bad)’ – Listen NOW!

“Sober (Soo Bad)” is available on digital streaming platforms!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 6 hours agoLast Updated: 25th March 2024
1 minute read

Ghanaian singer, songwriter and performer Fameye and Nigerian sensation Patoranking have joined forces to deliver an anthem!

The song is titled “Sober (Soo Bad)” and it’s laden with emotive lyrics that offers listeners a glimpse into the artists’ inner struggles and unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. 

The combination of Fameye’s emotive delivery and Patoranking’s reggae-infused vibe brings a unique flavor to the song, making it resonate with a wide audience. 

Related Articles

“Sober (Soo Bad)” highlights the shared values of both artists: the importance of staying true to oneself, the power of resilience and the belief in using one’s platform to inspire and motivate others.

The song goes beyond the personal narratives of Fameye and Patoranking; it reflects a universal truth about the human spirit’s capacity to overcome.

It’s a musical reminder that, despite the trials and tribulations life may throw our way, staying focused, maintaining integrity and harnessing the negative as a source of motivation can lead to unprecedented success.

“Sober (Soo Bad)” is available on digital streaming platforms.

FAMEYE ONLINE:

Instagram

Twitter

Facebook

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment, and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want to be featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767 or via Email at info@ghanamusic.com. #GhanaMusic

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on X Send an email 6 hours agoLast Updated: 25th March 2024
1 minute read
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Just like how you can't compare Yaw Tog to Sarkodie, don't compare Kuami Eugene to me - MzVee

Just like how you can’t compare Yaw Tog to Sarkodie, don’t compare Kuami Eugene to me – MzVee

27th May 2021
I felt honored after Reggy Zippy & Skrewfaze mastered how I sing - Samini

I felt honored after Reggy Zippy & Skrewfaze mastered how I sing – Samini

20th December 2021
Hajia Police advices against violence in new single; Maintain Peace

Hajia Police advices against violence in new single; Maintain Peace

10th November 2020
King Promise Receives Boomplay’s Golden Club Plaque - More HERE!

King Promise Receives Boomplay’s Golden Club Plaque – More HERE!

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Necessary

Advertising

Analytics

Other

2024 Week 12: Ghana Music Top 10 Countdown