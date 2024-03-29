King Paluta Secures Four Nominations At Telecel Ghana Music Awards 25th Edition

Nominees for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards have been announced.

The nominees were announced in a special event that took place at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana yesterday. The ceremony which aired live on TV was also used to unveil the new headline sponsor of the Ghana Music Awards, Telecel.

Ghanaian music superstar King Paluta confirmed his place in world music as she grabbed four nominations for the TGMA 2024.

King Paluta has been one of the biggest breakout stars in the year of review, churning out some timeless hit tunes.

Some of the hit singles released include Yahitte, the remix featuring all-stars, and re-remix with Kuame Eugene, Sika Aba Fie, Aha Akye, and Aseda.

He has been tipped by most industry gurus and music patrons as the best pick for Best New Artiste under the year of review and hopes to win other awards in addition.

Congratulations to King Paluta for his nominations.

King Paluta grabbed nominations in the following categories.

Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year

Best Hiplife Song

King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix

Collaboration of the Year

Y’ahitte – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene

Best New Artiste

Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year

Amerado

Black Sherif

Medikal

Jay Bhad

King Paluta

Sarkodie

Best Hiplife Song

Okyeame Kwame ft King Paluta – Insha Allah

Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW – M’asesa

Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC –Oh My Linda

Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kwaku Smoke – Twatis

King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene – Y’ahitte Remix

Guru – Ennui Nwanwa

Best Highlife Artist

Abiana

Akwaboah

Kofi Kinaata

Kuami Eugene

FRA

Best Highlife Song

Camidoh – Adoley

Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata – Party

Amerado ft. Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix

Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi

Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling

Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking

Kelvyn Boy – Vero

Kuami Eugene – Yolo

FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe

Wendy Shay – Africa Money

Best Hip Hop Song

Lonely Road O’Kenneth ft. Slim Kid

Otan – Sarkodie

Scar – Gyakie ft. JDee

Sowutuom – Medikal

Dear God – Strongman

Yaya – Black Sherif

Akatanii -Kweku Smoke

The Hardest – Amerado

Best Afrobeats Song

Hossana – Banzy Banero

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene

Otello – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene

Liquor – KiDi

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft. Morphty

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

Best AfroPop Song

Super Super – Efya

Not God Remix – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy

Rent Free – Gyakie

I Lied – KiDi

Terminator – King Promise

Bad Boy – Lasmid

Till We Die – Sarkodie ft. Ruger

Into The Future – Stonebwoy

Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artist

Gyakie

Camidoh

KiDi

King Promise

Mr. Drew

Efya

Wendy Shay

Best Music Video

Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

Wasted Eyes – Amaarae

Paradise – Black Sherif

Fate – Kuami Eugene

Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene

100% – Scott Evans

Oil In My Head – Black Sherif

Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke

Best Gospel Song

Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko

Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere

Aseda. – Nace

Kaafo (Don’t Cry) – Perez Muzik

Mo – Piesie Esther

100% – Scott Evans

Say Amen – Diana Hamilton

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Best African Artist

Rema

Asake

Burna Boy

Tyla

Davido

Jzyno

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Truth – DSL

Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode

Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata

San Bra – Samini

Non Stop – Stonebwoy

Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Epixode

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy

Samini

Collaboration of the Year

Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy

Lonely Road – O’Kenneth ft. Slim Kid

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Murphty

Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke

Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft. Fameye

Y’ahitte – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene

You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta

My Darling – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena

International Collaboration of The Year

Scar – Gyakie ft. JBee

Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft. Lasmid

Terminator – King Promise ft. Yung Jon

Manodzi. – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi

Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif

Till We Die – Sarkodie ft. Ruger

Perfect Combi – King Promise ft. Gabzy

Songwriter of the Year

Perez Muzik – Kaafo (Don’t Cry)

Fameye – Not God

DSL – Truth

Sarkodie – Otan

Akwaboah – Esikyire

Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft. Angelique Kidjo

Best Rap Performance

The Hardest – Amerado

Warning – Eno Barony

Boasiako – FimFim

5th August 7 – Lyrical Joe

We Made It – Medikal

Otan– Sarkodie

Dear God – Strongman

Best Male Vocal Performance

Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)

Kyei Mensa – Gyidie

Kofi Karikari ft. Eternity – You Are Great

Josh Blakk – Hankipanki

Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl

KiDi – I Lied

Best Female Vocal Performance

Adina – Baby

Abiana – Far Away

Lordina The Soprano – His Grace

Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands

Niiella – temple

TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe

Best New Artist

Bandy Banner

DSL

King Paluta

Maya Blu

Olivetheboy

Oseikrom Sikanii

Record of The Year

Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae

Far Away – Abiana

Manodzi– Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo

Iyawo – Josh Blakk

Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft. Kweku Teye

My Helper – Efya

EP/Album of The Year

Taste of Africa – Abiana

Fountain Baby – Amaarae

Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene

Planning & Plotting – Medikal

5th Dimension – Stonebwoy

Most Popular Song of the Year

Hossana – Bandy Banero

Yaya – Black Sherif

Scar – Gyakie ft. JBee

Victory – Joyce Blessing

Liquor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy

Terminator – King Promise

Monica – Kuami Eugene

Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Mophty

Aseda – Nacee

Goodsin – Olivetheboy

Otan – Sarkodie

Into the Future – Stonebwoy

Artist of The Year

Black Sherif

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Nacee

Sarkodie

Stonebwoy

The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards will be held on June 1, 2024.

