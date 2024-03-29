King Paluta Secures Four Nominations At Telecel Ghana Music Awards 25th Edition
Considered a top contender for Best New Artiste at the TGMA 2024.
Nominees for the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards have been announced.
The nominees were announced in a special event that took place at the Grand Arena in Accra, Ghana yesterday. The ceremony which aired live on TV was also used to unveil the new headline sponsor of the Ghana Music Awards, Telecel.
Ghanaian music superstar King Paluta confirmed his place in world music as she grabbed four nominations for the TGMA 2024.
King Paluta has been one of the biggest breakout stars in the year of review, churning out some timeless hit tunes.
Some of the hit singles released include Yahitte, the remix featuring all-stars, and re-remix with Kuame Eugene, Sika Aba Fie, Aha Akye, and Aseda.
He has been tipped by most industry gurus and music patrons as the best pick for Best New Artiste under the year of review and hopes to win other awards in addition.
Congratulations to King Paluta for his nominations.
King Paluta grabbed nominations in the following categories.
- Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year
- Best Hiplife Song
King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene – Y’ahite Remix
- Collaboration of the Year
Y’ahitte – King Paluta ft Kuami Eugene
- Best New Artiste
See photos of King Paluta
Below is the list of nominees
Best Hiplife / HipHop Artiste of The Year
- Amerado
- Black Sherif
- Medikal
- Jay Bhad
- King Paluta
- Sarkodie
Best Hiplife Song
- Okyeame Kwame ft King Paluta – Insha Allah
- Jay Bahd ft. Kweku DMC, SkyFace SDW – M’asesa
- Reggie Osei, Jay Bahd, O’Kenneth, Kweku DMC –Oh My Linda
- Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kwaku Smoke – Twatis
- King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene – Y’ahitte Remix
- Guru – Ennui Nwanwa
Best Highlife Artist
- Abiana
- Akwaboah
- Kofi Kinaata
- Kuami Eugene
- FRA
Best Highlife Song
- Camidoh – Adoley
- Adina ft. Kofi Kinaata – Party
- Amerado ft. Fameye – Kweku Ananse Remix
- Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo – Manodzi
- Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena – My Darling
- Kofi Kinaata – Overthinking
- Kelvyn Boy – Vero
- Kuami Eugene – Yolo
- FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta – You dey Feel The Vibe
- Wendy Shay – Africa Money
Best Hip Hop Song
- Lonely Road O’Kenneth ft. Slim Kid
- Otan – Sarkodie
- Scar – Gyakie ft. JDee
- Sowutuom – Medikal
- Dear God – Strongman
- Yaya – Black Sherif
- Akatanii -Kweku Smoke
- The Hardest – Amerado
Best Afrobeats Song
- Hossana – Banzy Banero
- Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
- Otello – Fancy Gadam ft. Kuami Eugene
- Liquor – KiDi
- Monica – Kuami Eugene
- Case Remix – Mr. Drew ft. Morphty
- Goodsin – Olivetheboy
Best AfroPop Song
- Super Super – Efya
- Not God Remix – Fameye ft. Stonebwoy
- Rent Free – Gyakie
- I Lied – KiDi
- Terminator – King Promise
- Bad Boy – Lasmid
- Till We Die – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
- Into The Future – Stonebwoy
Best Afrobeat/AfroPop Artist
- Gyakie
- Camidoh
- KiDi
- King Promise
- Mr. Drew
- Efya
- Wendy Shay
Best Music Video
- Manodzi – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- Wasted Eyes – Amaarae
- Paradise – Black Sherif
- Fate – Kuami Eugene
- Broken Heart – DJ Vyrusky ft. Kuami Eugene
- 100% – Scott Evans
- Oil In My Head – Black Sherif
- Kweku Playman – Kweku Smoke
Best Gospel Song
- Tears of Joy – Patience Nyarko
- Anuonyam – Mabel Okyere
- Aseda. – Nace
- Kaafo (Don’t Cry) – Perez Muzik
- Mo – Piesie Esther
- 100% – Scott Evans
- Say Amen – Diana Hamilton
- Victory – Joyce Blessing
Best African Artist
- Rema
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Tyla
- Davido
- Jzyno
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- Truth – DSL
- Stubborn SoulJah – Epixode
- Efiekuma Love – Kofi Kinaata
- San Bra – Samini
- Non Stop – Stonebwoy
- Eyeball Remix – Ras Kuuku ft. Samini
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
- Epixode
- Ras Kuuku
- Stonebwoy
- Samini
Collaboration of the Year
- Likor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
- Lonely Road – O’Kenneth ft. Slim Kid
- Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Murphty
- Twatis – Oseikrom Sikani ft. Kweku Smoke
- Kwaku Ananse Remix – Amerado ft. Fameye
- Y’ahitte – King Paluta ft. Kuami Eugene
- You Dey Feel The Vibe – FRA ft. Nana Yaw Ofori Atta
- My Darling – Akwaboah ft. Kwabena Kwabena
International Collaboration of The Year
- Scar – Gyakie ft. JBee
- Butter My Bread – Jyzno ft. Lasmid
- Terminator – King Promise ft. Yung Jon
- Manodzi. – Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- Cryptocurrency – Kuami Eugene ft. Rotimi
- Wotowoto Season – Odumodublvck ft. Black Sherif
- Till We Die – Sarkodie ft. Ruger
- Perfect Combi – King Promise ft. Gabzy
Songwriter of the Year
- Perez Muzik – Kaafo (Don’t Cry)
- Fameye – Not God
- DSL – Truth
- Sarkodie – Otan
- Akwaboah – Esikyire
- Stonebwoy – Manodzi ft. Angelique Kidjo
Best Rap Performance
- The Hardest – Amerado
- Warning – Eno Barony
- Boasiako – FimFim
- 5th August 7 – Lyrical Joe
- We Made It – Medikal
- Otan– Sarkodie
- Dear God – Strongman
Best Male Vocal Performance
- Perez Muzik – Don’t Cry (Kaafo)
- Kyei Mensa – Gyidie
- Kofi Karikari ft. Eternity – You Are Great
- Josh Blakk – Hankipanki
- Camidoh – Brown Skin Girl
- KiDi – I Lied
Best Female Vocal Performance
- Adina – Baby
- Abiana – Far Away
- Lordina The Soprano – His Grace
- Queendalyn Yurglee – Hold My Hands
- Niiella – temple
- TiTi Owusu – Make Me Believe
Best New Artist
- Bandy Banner
- DSL
- King Paluta
- Maya Blu
- Olivetheboy
- Oseikrom Sikanii
Record of The Year
- Reckless & Sweet – Amaarae
- Far Away – Abiana
- Manodzi– Stonebwoy ft. Angelique Kidjo
- Iyawo – Josh Blakk
- Me Dan Wo – Joe Mettle ft. Kweku Teye
- My Helper – Efya
EP/Album of The Year
- Taste of Africa – Abiana
- Fountain Baby – Amaarae
- Love & Chaos – Kuami Eugene
- Planning & Plotting – Medikal
- 5th Dimension – Stonebwoy
Most Popular Song of the Year
- Hossana – Bandy Banero
- Yaya – Black Sherif
- Scar – Gyakie ft. JBee
- Victory – Joyce Blessing
- Liquor – KiDi ft. Stonebwoy
- Terminator – King Promise
- Monica – Kuami Eugene
- Case Remix – Mr Drew ft. Mophty
- Aseda – Nacee
- Goodsin – Olivetheboy
- Otan – Sarkodie
- Into the Future – Stonebwoy
Artist of The Year
- Black Sherif
- King Promise
- Kuami Eugene
- Nacee
- Sarkodie
- Stonebwoy
The 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards will be held on June 1, 2024.
